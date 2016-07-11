BRIEF-BioDue obtains two loans for total EUR 2.6 mln
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Sygnis AG :
* Announces global launch of Trueprime Single Cell WGA Kit V2
* Global launch of Trueprime Single Cell WGA Kit V2 for whole genome amplification (WGA) from a broader range of cell types and an increased number of applications
* Sygnis is further executing on its launch program 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Dec. 31, 2016, net cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments position was 12.9 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 12.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2k9mcHv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.