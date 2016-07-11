July 11 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Evaluation of lowering minimum acceptance threshold for
takeover offer by hldco123 plc to shareholders of deutsche börse
ag
* London stock exchange group (lseg) notes announcement made
by deutsche börse ag (deutsche börse) regarding consideration of
lowering of acceptance threshold.
* Parties involved are currently evaluating a potential
lowering of such minimum acceptance threshold with a view to
enable index funds to participate in offer
* Index funds, which represent up to 15% of deutsche börse
shares, are only technically capable of tendering their deutsche
börse shares after minimum acceptance threshold has been reached
* For dax as most relevant index replacement takes place two
trading days after 50% of deutsche börse shares have been
tendered
* By reducing acceptance threshold that technical issue
could be addressed
* No decision has been made in this regard yet
* On monday, 11 july 2016, facts then known will be finally
evaluated by parties involved
* Only then will a decision by relevant bodies of parties
involved be made if acceptance threshold will be lowered or not
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Freya Berry)