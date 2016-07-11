July 11 McBride
* Adjusted operating profit for full year will be slightly
ahead of its previous expectations
* Full year performance has benefited from better than
anticipated progress on cost saving initiatives, including the
final year impact of
the UK business restructuring project.
* Purchasing-driven savings, in part a result of the
decision to reduce the group's range of products and
customers, have additionally contributed to the result
* On a constant currency basis, group revenues for the year
ended 30 June 2016 were 1.9% lower than the prior year.
* There has been no impact to date on the group's day-to-day
operations from the outcome of the EU referendum in the UK
* It remains too early to determine the longer-term effects
on McBride's activities, of which approximately 70% are in
subsidiaries based outside the UK
* Board remains confident in execution of "manufacturing our
future" strategy
