July 11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Secures new contract for Gateway and Logan Motorways in Queensland, Australia

* Scope of project comprises supply of a new tolling system with 14 tolling points, and is valued at over 9 million euros ($9.92 million)(14 million AUD) Source text - bit.ly/29xopXi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)