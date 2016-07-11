Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Secures new contract for Gateway and Logan Motorways in Queensland, Australia
* Scope of project comprises supply of a new tolling system with 14 tolling points, and is valued at over 9 million euros ($9.92 million)(14 million AUD) Source text - bit.ly/29xopXi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)