July 11 Domino's Pizza Group Plc :

* Agreed to appoint Rachel Osborne as an executive director and chief financial officer of company

* Expected that she will join company and board and assume role of CFO from mid-October 2016

* Osborne is currently finance director - group commercial and enterprise for Vodafone