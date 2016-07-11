July 11 Probe Metals Inc
* Probe Metals increases equity financing to $13.38 million
* Probe Metals Inc Says offering will now consist of up to
8.4 Mln Non Flow through units of company at a price of $0.95
per non-flow through unit
* Each full warrant will entitle holder to purchase one
additional common share of company at a price of $1.75 per share
* Probe Metals Inc says offering will now also consist of up
to 3.6 million flow through units of company at an average price
of $1.50 per flow through unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: