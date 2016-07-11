July 11 Probe Metals Inc

* Probe Metals increases equity financing to $13.38 million

* Probe Metals Inc Says offering will now consist of up to 8.4 Mln Non Flow through units of company at a price of $0.95 per non-flow through unit

* Each full warrant will entitle holder to purchase one additional common share of company at a price of $1.75 per share

* Probe Metals Inc says offering will now also consist of up to 3.6 million flow through units of company at an average price of $1.50 per flow through unit