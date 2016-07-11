BRIEF-Astra International is raising stake in a Java toll road operator - Nikkei
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
July 11 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power Operating, LLC announces extension of consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show