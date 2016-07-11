July 11 Del Taco Restaurants Inc

* Del Taco commences offer to exchange common stock for up to 6,750,000 outstanding warrants

* Offer to exchange 0.2780 shares of co's shares for each outstanding co warrant exercisable for shares at exercise price of $11.50/share