UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc
* Sold $1 million in shares of series C convertible preferred stock to a group of investors
* Funds raised will be committed to drilling, completion of co's Hazel prospect located in permian's prolific midland basin
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.