July 11 Burberry Group Plc :

* Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer

* Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer

* Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman

* Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so

* Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board