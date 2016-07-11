UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Burberry Group Plc :
* Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer
* Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer
* Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman
* Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so
* Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources