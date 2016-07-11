July 11 Burberry Group Plc :

* Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer

* Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017

* Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc

* Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc