July 11 Solvay SA :

* Solvay and Mubadala awarded supply contract by Boeing for primary composite structures of its 777X aircraft

* Solvay and MUBADALA create joint venture in UAE to expand 777X supply

* New company will be located in united Arab Emirates (UAE) and is expected to be operational by 2021