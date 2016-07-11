UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 Solvay SA :
* Solvay and Mubadala awarded supply contract by Boeing for primary composite structures of its 777X aircraft
* Solvay and MUBADALA create joint venture in UAE to expand 777X supply
* New company will be located in united Arab Emirates (UAE) and is expected to be operational by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.