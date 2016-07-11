UPDATE 1-New euro zone loans to Greece hinge on IMF participation in bailout - ESM
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
July 11 Freedom Property Fund Ltd :
* Jan Francois Pretorius will vacate his position as chief financial officer and executive director of Freedom with immediate effect
* Company is currently considering its options with regards to a successor and details will be announced in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago