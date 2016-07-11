Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Avanti Communications Group Plc :
* Board is of view that it should, in parallel to considering an equity raise, conduct a wider strategic review to explore additional opportunities
* Board therefore intends to pursue all of these possible alternatives to ensure best outcome for its shareholders
* Commencement of a "formal sale process" in accordance with note 2 on rule 2.6 of city code on takeovers and mergers
* Group is now considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in code, and dealing disclosure requirements listed below will apply
* Additional opportunities including a merger with or offer for group by a third party or a sale of group's businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)