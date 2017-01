July 11 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with kite pharma for Cryostor use in CAR T cell therapies

* Agreement provides for Kite's supply of Biolife's Cryostor clinical grade freeze media for cells and tissues

* Says entered into a ten year supply agreement with Kite Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)