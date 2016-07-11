BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 11 Mednax Inc
* Mednax announces acquisition of cardiology practice in Virginia
* Deal was a cash transaction, and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* No additional terms of transaction were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S