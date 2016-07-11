BRIEF-Myriad Group says CEO Stephen Dunford to step down
* Stephen Dunford will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer (CEO), owing to family illness
July 11 Deutsche Lufthansa
* Says June passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres down 0.8 percent
* Says June load factor down 2.6 percent points to 80.4 percent
* Says June freight/post down 2.0 percent in revenue cargo tonne-kilometres
* Lufthansa says pricing environment clearly negative (excluding currency) bit.ly/29Bn2dL Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 30 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet Ag :