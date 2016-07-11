July 11 Gaslog Ltd

* Gaslog Ltd. announces the charter of hull 2801 to Total for seven years

* Gaslog Ltd says vessel is currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and is due to be delivered in 2018

* Gross contracted revenue from contract is approximately $190 million over seven-year firm period