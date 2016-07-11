BRIEF-Astra International is raising stake in a Java toll road operator - Nikkei
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
July 11 Gaslog Ltd
* Gaslog Ltd. announces the charter of hull 2801 to Total for seven years
* Gaslog Ltd says vessel is currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and is due to be delivered in 2018
* Gross contracted revenue from contract is approximately $190 million over seven-year firm period
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show