July 11 Boeing Co

* Norwegian has committed to GoldCare coverage for its 737 max fleet, expanded coverage for its entire 787 dreamliner fleet

* Norwegian will launch co's 737 max GoldCare offering when first airplane is delivered in May 2017; Boeing will provide coverage through 2034