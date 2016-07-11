July 11 Boeing Co

* Boeing to manufacture 777X components with composite material made in U.A.E.

* Will source carbon fiber pre-impregnated composite material for Boeing 777X from new jv formed by Mubadala Development Company and Solvay

* Mubadala and Solvay are planning for joint venture to be operational by 2021 in a new facility built in Al Ain, U.A.E.

* Production of 777X will begin in 2017, with its first delivery in 2020.