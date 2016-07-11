Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
July 11 Auryn Resources Inc
* Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition
* Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake
* Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.