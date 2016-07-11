July 11 Auryn Resources Inc

* Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition

* Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake

* Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share