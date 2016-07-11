July 11 Monarques Gold Corp

* Rob McEwen and Greg Chamandy add to their strategic investment in Monarques Gold

* Monarques Gold Corp says transaction increases McEwen and Chamandy's holdings in Monarques by 2.68%, and each now own 13.68% of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)