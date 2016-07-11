July 11 British Land Company Plc :

* Says British Land and Oxford Properties complete leasing of Leadenhall building

* Current customers Kames Capital, MS Amlin and Rothesay Life have committed to take last remaining three floors

* Two of three transactions completing since EU referendum on June 23

* Says we look forward to continuing to add to amenity at building with a new restaurant and retail in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)