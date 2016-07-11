July 11 Celyad SA :

* Reason for early signing agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical is because of interest of companies to do so - conf call

* In order for deal in US or Europe, would have to be "extremely compelling" for us at this stage - conf call

* Within next 12 months we should expect second milestone - conf call

* Royalty rate is same for all 3 countries - conf call

* On C-Cure: discussions with EMA in Q3 - conf call

* Japanese partnership has been relatively expedited - conf call