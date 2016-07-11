July 11 Celyad SA :
* Reason for early signing agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical
is because of interest of companies to do so - conf
call
* In order for deal in US or Europe, would have to be
"extremely compelling" for us at this stage - conf call
* Within next 12 months we should expect second milestone -
conf call
* Royalty rate is same for all 3 countries - conf call
* On C-Cure: discussions with EMA in Q3 - conf call
* Japanese partnership has been relatively expedited - conf
call
