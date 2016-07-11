July 11 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus announces positive topline results for CHS-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate) pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biosimilarity study

* Study met all of its co-primary endpoints for PK, CMAX and area under curve (AUC), and PD, absolute neutrophil count, and ANC

* Commercial plans and preparations are expected to begin later this year.

* There were no serious adverse events related to either study drug