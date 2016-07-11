UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Coherus announces positive topline results for CHS-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate) pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biosimilarity study
* Study met all of its co-primary endpoints for PK, CMAX and area under curve (AUC), and PD, absolute neutrophil count, and ANC
* Commercial plans and preparations are expected to begin later this year.
* There were no serious adverse events related to either study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.