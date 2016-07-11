July 11 Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces management promotions

* Says Siobhan Nolan Mangini has been promoted to chief financial officer

* Says John Doyle has been promoted to president and chief operating officer

* Says in addition, John McCracken has been promoted to chief revenue officer