July 11 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Bluerock residential growth reit (brg) announces public offering of series c cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Company intends to apply to list series c preferred stock on nyse market under symbol "brg-prc."

* Company intends to use net proceeds of this offering for future multifamily acquisitions and investments