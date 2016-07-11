BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
July 11 Amgen Inc
* FDA approves first and only single monthly injection for a PCSK9 inhibitor
* Says U.S. FDA has approved repatha (evolocumab) pushtronex system
* Pushtronex system will be available to patients in U.S. in early August
* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) price of repatha is $14,100 annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei