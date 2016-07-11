July 11 Amgen Inc

* FDA approves first and only single monthly injection for a PCSK9 inhibitor

* Says U.S. FDA has approved repatha (evolocumab) pushtronex system

* Pushtronex system will be available to patients in U.S. in early August

* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) price of repatha is $14,100 annually