July 11 Corem :

* Says has signed a lease agreement with ST Aerospace for 12,000 sqm in the property Märsta 15:7 in Arlandastad

* Lease runs for 5 years and has contract value of about 63 million Swedish crowns ($7.35 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5676 Swedish crowns)