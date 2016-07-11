July 11 Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Announces $156 mln in new middle-market originations for its fiscal year 2016 Q3

* Golub Capital BDC says total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by about 1 pct, or $16.8 million, during 3 months ended Jun 30, 2016

