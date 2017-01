July 11 Synnex Corp

* Synnex to acquire the Minacs Group Pte Ltd. and integrate with Concentrix

* Purchase price is approximately $420 million subject to closing adjustments

* Synnex Corp says Anil Bhalla, CEO of Minacs, will stay with combined company and join Concentrix' senior executive staff

* Companies will continue to operate independently