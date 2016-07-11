UPDATE 1-New euro zone loans to Greece hinge on IMF participation in bailout - ESM
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
July 11 Hogkullen publ AB :
* Carries out share split
* Each share will be split into ten shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago