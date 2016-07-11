July 11 1347 Capital Corp

* 1347 Capital Corp. announces intent to convene and adjourn its special meeting to July 19, 2016, and modification of transaction terms

* Limbach 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $17.0 million (from $16.2 million)

* 1347 Capital Corp says sponsor is in private discussions with certain investors to raise a total of between $20 million to $30 million of equity and debt