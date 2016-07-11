BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
July 11 1347 Capital Corp
* 1347 Capital Corp. announces intent to convene and adjourn its special meeting to July 19, 2016, and modification of transaction terms
* Limbach 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $17.0 million (from $16.2 million)
* 1347 Capital Corp says sponsor is in private discussions with certain investors to raise a total of between $20 million to $30 million of equity and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei