UPDATE 1-New euro zone loans to Greece hinge on IMF participation in bailout - ESM
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
July 11 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Flat yield curve will pressure U.S. Bank margins in second half 2016
* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "With a flat yield curve however, Fitch expects NIM expansion to decline in 2016"
* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "In Fitch's view banks are preparing for lower and longer interest rate environment by extending balance sheet duration"
* Fitch on U.S. Banks-There could be "idiosyncratic" rating implications related to rate risk but for most part should be credit neutral for most banks Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* FY net income group share EUR 24.0 million ($25.64 million) versus EUR 21.7 million year ago