BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
July 11 (Reuters) -
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports a passive stake of 10.15 pct in Global Payments Inc as of June 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29y8aZX (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei