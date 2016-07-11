Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Czech government approves prolongation of tolling contract with Kapsch TrafficCom
* Czech government approved prolongation of contract to operate nationwide toll system for at maximum three years
* During this period current supplier will obtain from state 6 billion CZK, these are approx. 221.9 million euros ($245.22 million)
* Current contract with Kapsch TrafficCom is going to expire by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)