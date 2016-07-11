July 11 Mologen AG :
* Executive management board of Mologen indicates that
company's provisional registered share capital is down to just
10,681,859.09 euros ($11.80 million)as of June 30, 2016 dated
July 11, 2016 as a result of losses incurred
* This means that half company's share capital of
22,631,501.00 euros has been wiped out by losses
* Losses mostly result from company's ordinary activities as
a research-based biotechnology company which is still developing
and without revenues of its own
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
