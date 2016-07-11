July 11 Mologen AG :

* Executive management board of Mologen indicates that company's provisional registered share capital is down to just 10,681,859.09 euros ($11.80 million)as of June 30, 2016 dated July 11, 2016 as a result of losses incurred

* This means that half company's share capital of 22,631,501.00 euros has been wiped out by losses

* Losses mostly result from company's ordinary activities as a research-based biotechnology company which is still developing and without revenues of its own