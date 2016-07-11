Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue

By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage company is unveiling two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a yearslong effort to build up its business offerings. Dropbox started as a free and easy service for consumers to share and store photos, music and other large files. But that bus