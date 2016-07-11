UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Izo-Blok Sa :
* Receives new 8.2 million euros ($9.05 million) contract from HP Pelzer Holding Gmbh for supply of automotive parts made of EPP
* Contract is signed for 7 years; first deliveries to start from Nov. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources