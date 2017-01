July 11 Gecina SA :

* Signed a purchase agreement for 63.8 million euros ($70.5 million) and a sales agreement for 56.0 million euros

* Agreements concern 2 buildings in Paris

* To acquire office building on rue de Madrid and 114 parking places

* To sell building on rue de la Bourse

* Deal should be finalised in September Source text: bit.ly/29zdlvp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)