July 11 Nikkei:

* Joint Venture Will Continue Making Vehicles For Both Mazda And Ford, But Production For Mazda Will Over Several Years Switch To Suv's - Nikkei

* Mazda plans to also end development and manufacturing of Minivans as soon as 2017 - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor will end development and manufacturing of pickup trucks and switch to procuring the vehicles from Isuzu Motors - Nikkei