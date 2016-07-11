July 11 (Reuters) -

* DIC's operating profit for the January-June half likely grew 15% on the year to nearly $254 million - Nikkei

* DIC Corp sees operating profit rising 6 pct to 54 billion yen in the year ending Dec. 31, with sales declining 2 pct to 800 billion yen - Nikkei

* DIC Corp's sales for period January-June likely sank 9% to about 370 billion yen, missing the 380 billion yen forecast - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29tmp1W