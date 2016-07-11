BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 11 Nikkei:
* Johnson & Johnson to buy 20 pct of Japanese cosmetics maker - Nikkei
* A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson will buy a 19.9 pct stake in Tokyo-based CI:Z, becoming its second-leading shareholder - Nikkei
* CI:Z will receive two board members from Johnson & Johnson, transfer to Johnson & Johnson sales rights to its main cosmetics lines in areas outside Japan - Nikkei
* CI:Z Chairman Yoshinori Shirono to sell portion of his stake in deal; stock warrants to be issued through which CI:Z to procure up to 3.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29rPX4i
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S