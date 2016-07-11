July 11 Network-1 Technologies Inc :

* Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Alcatel-Lucent entities and ALE

* Aggregate consideration to be received by Network-1 for fully-paid licenses is $4.3 million

* Entered into a settlement agreement and non-exclusive license agreement with ALE, USA