BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
July 11 Global Bioenergies Sa :
* Global Bioenergies, IBN-One and Aspen enter into partnership on isooctane for specialty fuels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.