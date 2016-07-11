Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Bouygues Sa
* Today Bouygues Telecom announces it has signed a definitive agreement with Cellnex for sale of 230 towers in France for sum of eur 80 million.
* According to the agreement's terms, this number of towers could be increased to 500. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)