BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
July 11 Intelgenx Technologies Corp :
* Intelgenx announces notice of appeal for buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film product for the treatment of opiate addiction
* Court ruled par's anda product would infringe asserted claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514
* Court rule one of orange book listed patents for suboxone film, claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514 were not shown to be invalid
* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Falcon Point Capital, LLC reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Calamp Corp as of Dec 31 2016 - SEC filing