BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Lockheed Martin Corp :
* Lockheed martin initiates exchange offer for it and technical services businesses
* Commencement of an exchange offer for separation of its information systems & global solutions (is&gs) business segment
* Co's unit abacus innovations corporation will merge with a subsidiary of leidos and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of leidos
* Exchange and merger are expected to be tax-free to participating lockheed martin stockholders for u.s. Federal income tax purposes
* Stockholders with opportunity to exchange shares of co for abacus shares, which will convert into leidos shares on completion of merger
* Offering to exchange all of nearly 77 million shares of common stock of abacus for shares of co validly tendered, not properly withdrawn
* As part of transaction, lockheed martin will also receive a one-time special cash payment of $1.8 billion
* Tendering co stockholders expected to receive about $111 in value of abacus common stock for every $100 of co's common stock
* Will use special payment to repay debt, pay dividends and/or repurchase its stock
* Immediately after completion of deals, about 50.5% of outstanding shares of leidos stock expected to be held by pre-merger abacus
* Pre-Merger leidos stockholders expected to hold about 49.5% of outstanding shares of leidos common stock on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei