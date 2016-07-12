July 12 Gemalto :

* Orange joins forces with Gemalto to launch the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G in France, the first connected watch with a built-in SIM

* Gemalto provides Orange with a secure platform which enables it to manage customer's mobile subscription seamlessly and remotely, for connected smartwatch with built-in SIM