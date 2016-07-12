July 12 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Tender offer is being effected by Jazz Pharmaceuticals' indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Plex Merger Sub

* Condition to tender offer that majority of Celator's outstanding shares be validly tendered has now been satisfied

* Announced results of its tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of common stock of Celator Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)